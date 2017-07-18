FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Sports News
July 18, 2017 / 9:45 AM / in a day

Sri Lanka beat Zimbabwe by four wickets in one-off test

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Niroshan Dickwella and Asela Gunaratne hit crucial half centuries to guide Sri Lanka to their highest ever run chase as the hosts defeated Zimbabwe by four wickets on the final day of an intriguing one-off test on Tuesday.

Chasing 388 for a win, the hosts, who had lost their first one-day international series against Zimbabwe prior to the test, had been reduced to 203 for five before Dickwella and Gunaratne combined in a stand of 121 to anchor the chase.

Dickwella was out for 81 while Gunaratne, who was suffering from a hamstring injury, remained 80 not out.

Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by John O'Brien

