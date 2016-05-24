Payet set to join Marseille from West Ham - report
PARIS France forward Dimitri Payet is set to join Olympique de Marseille from West Ham United, L'Equipe reported on Sunday.
COLOMBO Sri Lankan paceman Dushmantha Chameera will return home from England with a lower back injury, his country's cricket board announced on Tuesday, compounding the team's woes on the tour.
The islanders lost pace bowler Dhammika Prasad to a shoulder injury even before the first test at Leeds, which England wrapped up inside three days.
Even in that innings and 88-run defeat, the 24-year-old Chameera managed to impress by dismissing top scorer Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali and Stuart Broad in England's first innings.
"Chameera ... underwent an MRI/CT Scan this morning, which has indicated a stress fracture to his lower back, and medical recommendation is treatment and rest for as much as four months," Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.
The team would name a replacement soon, it added.
Prasad, who has since been replaced by stumper-batsman Kusal Perera, had been undergoing treatment, the board added.
The second match of the three-test series begins at Chester-le-Street on Friday.
(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Peter Rutherford)
PARIS France forward Dimitri Payet is set to join Olympique de Marseille from West Ham United, L'Equipe reported on Sunday.
MELBOURNE, Jan 29 Serena Williams plans to play fewer tournaments in the future to aid her quest to win more grand slam titles, according to her coach Patrick Mouratoglou.
LONDON Liverpool sank deeper into their mid-season rut when Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers claimed a deserved 2-1 FA Cup fourth-round victory at Anfield as the competition lived up to its reputation for shocks on Saturday.