COLOMBO A British national was arrested by Sri Lankan police on Sunday on suspicion of stealing 103 tickets for the World Cup Twenty20 Super Eight game between defending champions England and hosts Sri Lanka, an official said.

"A British national has been arrested by the police for stealing 103 ICC Twenty20 World Cup tickets which were on sale for tomorrow's match between England and Sri Lanka," Police Spokesman Ajith Rohana said.

"He had stolen four ticket books of 25 tickets each and another three tickets from a ticketing counter in Colombo. He will appear before magistrate."

Each ticket is worth 750 Sri Lankan rupees (3.58 pounds).

England probably need to beat Sri Lanka on Monday in Pallekele to qualify for the semi-finals.

Sri Lanka have won two games in the Super Eights and England have won only one of their two matches.

(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez, editing by Ed Osmond)