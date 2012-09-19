Australia's Shane Watson hits out during the ICC World Twenty20 group B match against Ireland at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

COLOMBO Shane Watson's all-round performance powered Australia to an easy seven-wicket victory over Ireland in their opening Group B match of the Twenty20 World Cup on Wednesday.

Opening the bowling, Watson claimed three wickets for 26 and returned to hammer a 30-ball 51 as Australia chased down the 124-run victory target with 29 balls to spare.

Watson removed Irish captain William Porterfield with the first ball of the match and later broke a dangerously-looking fifth wicket partnership between the O'Brien brothers, Niall (20) and Kevin.

Ireland, having elected to bat first, never really recovered since losing their captain to the first ball but managed to post 123 runs for seven wickets largely because of the 52-run fifth wicket stand between the O'Brien brothers.

Kevin O'Brien was the top scorer for Ireland with 35 runs off 29 balls with five boundaries before being dismissed off a Watson delivery.

