Australia's Mitchell Starc (front) leaps to avoid a throw in front of West Indies' Chris Gayle during their ICC World Twenty20 group B cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

West Indies' Denesh Ramdin is bowled by Australia's Mitchell Starc during their ICC World Twenty20 group B cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Australia's Patrick Cummins (C) bowls to West Indies' captain Darren Sammy (R) as umpire Asad Rauf looks on during their ICC World Twenty20 group B cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Australia's Patrick Cummins (L) bowls to West Indies' Dwayne Bravo during their ICC World Twenty20 group B cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Australia's Mitchell Starc reacts after being hit for a six during their ICC World Twenty20 group B cricket match against the West Indies at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

West Indies' captain Darren Sammy hits a six from the bowling of Australia's Mitchell Starc during their ICC World Twenty20 group B cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

West Indies' Fidel Edwards (R) celebrates with teammate Kieron Pollard after dismissing Australia's David Warner (not seen)during their ICC World Twenty20 group B cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

West Indies' Fidel Edwards celebrates after dismissing Australia's David Warner (not seen) during their ICC World Twenty20 group B cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Australia's Michael Hussey hits out during their ICC World Twenty20 group B cricket match against the West Indies at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Australia's Shane Watson hits a six during their ICC World Twenty20 group B match against the West Indies at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

The rain falls during an ICC World Twenty20 group B match between Australia and the West Indies at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

West Indies' Marlon Samuels reacts after Australia's Shane Watson was dropped off his bowling during their ICC World Twenty20 group B match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Umpire Aleem Dar is hit by the ball as Australia's Michael Hussey (R) runs off the field in the rain during the ICC World Twenty20 group B match against the West Indies at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Australia's Shane Watson hits a six as West Indies' Denesh Ramdin (L) watches, during their ICC World Twenty20 group B match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

COLOMBO Australia reached the Super Eights at the Twenty20 World Cup on Saturday as opening batsmen Shane Watson and David Warner hammered quick runs to help win a rain-hit game against West Indies by 17 runs in Group B.

Warner hit two sixes and three fours in a 28 run 14-ball innings while Watson struck an unbeaten 41 in 24 balls including three sixes and two fours to hand West Indies a cruel defeat.

Australia were 100 for one when rain stopped play after 9.1 overs, 17 runs higher than the Duckworth-Lewis target of 83 runs at that stage following West Indies's fine innings of 191-8.

Watson, who was dropped at 28 with the ball clearing the rope for a six after bouncing out of Dwayne Smith's hands, shared an unbeaten 70 partnership with Michael Hussey in 42 balls for the second wicket. Hussey was 28 not out in 19 balls.

Watson, who dropped Chris Gayle when he was on four, later dismissed the West Indies big hitter after scoring his eighth fifty in the shorter version of the game. Gayle scored 54 runs in 33 balls including four sixes.

"My dropping a catch off Chris Gayle certainly turned (the innings) in West Indies' favour and... I was lucky it was my turn when I was batting," Watson said.

"I certainly felt that pain until I got him out but in the meantime he had done the damage and got the momentum for West Indies. That was very disappointing."

West Indies' Marlon Samuels (50) also got a quick fifty including four sixes.

Watson (2-29) captured two wickets including Gayle and another big hitter, Kieron Pollard, while Mitchell Starc (3-35) got three wickets including two in two balls.

Australia qualified for the Super Eights having already beaten Ireland by seven wickets in their first round-robin game.

West Indies captain Darren Sammy said his side were still firmly in contention when rain stopped the play.

"We still fought, they still needed nine an over, they had to keep going. It was so unfortunate that the weather played a part, but that's something we don't have control over."

West Indies, among the pre-tournament favourites for the title, must win their last group game against Ireland on Monday to guarantee a place in the Super Eights.

(Reporting by Shihar Aneez, Editing by Ken Ferris)