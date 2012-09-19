Newcastle stay top after late equaliser at Norwich
LONDON Newcastle United stayed top of the English Championship (second tier) as Jamaal Lascelles grabbed an 81st-minute equaliser to salvage a 2-2 draw at Norwich City on Tuesday.
COLOMBO Australia beat Ireland by seven wickets in their opening group B match of the Twenty20 World Cup on Wednesday.
Brief score:
Ireland 123-7 in 20 overs (K. O'Brien 35; S. Watson 3-26)
Australia 125-3 in 15.1 overs (S. Watson 51).
(Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
LONDON Manchester City's Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus broke a bone in his foot during Monday's 2-0 win over Bournemouth, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
MONACO Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri said on Tuesday he was not unsettled by speculation about his future as the Premier League champions slip towards the relegation zone.