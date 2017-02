COLOMBO West Indies captain Darren Sammy won the toss and opted to bat first against Sri Lanka in the final of the World Twenty20 on Sunday.

The hosts brought in off-spinner Akila Dananjaya replacing left-arm spinner Rangana Herath from the team that beat Pakistan in the semi-final.

West Indies kept an unchanged side that beat Australia in the second semi-final on Friday.

Teams:

West Indies: Darren Sammy (captain), Johnson Charles, Chris Gayle, Marlon Samuels, Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Denesh Ramdin, Sunil Narine, Samuel Badree, Ravi Rampaul.

Sri Lanka: Mahela Jayawardene (captain), Tillakaratne Dilshan, Kumar Sangakkara, Angelo Mathews, Jeevan Mendis, Lahiru Thirimanne, Thisara Perera, Nuwan Kulasekara, Lasith Malinga, Akila Dananjaya, Ajantha Mendis.

(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)