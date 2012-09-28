Australia's David Warner hits out during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match against India at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

COLOMBO A record Twenty20 World Cup opening stand of 133 by David Warner and Shane Watson helped Australia cruise to a nine-wicket win over India in their first Super Eights match on Friday.

Watson, who also took three for 34 with the ball, won his third straight man of the match award in the tournament after lashing seven sixes and two fours in a 42-ball 72.

Warner made an undefeated 63 in 41 deliveries after rain had interrupted play three balls into the Australian innings.

India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was unable to stem the flow of runs despite using eight bowlers including part-timers Yuvraj Singh, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Dhoni won the toss and chose to bat first but his team were restricted to 140 for seven. Opener Irfan Pathan top-scored with 31.

