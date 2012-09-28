Manchester City's Jesus breaks bone in foot
LONDON Manchester City's Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus broke a bone in his foot during Monday's 2-0 win over Bournemouth, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
COLOMBO A record Twenty20 World Cup opening stand of 133 by David Warner and Shane Watson helped Australia cruise to a nine-wicket win over India in their first Super Eights match on Friday.
Watson, who also took three for 34 with the ball, won his third straight man of the match award in the tournament after lashing seven sixes and two fours in a 42-ball 72.
Warner made an undefeated 63 in 41 deliveries after rain had interrupted play three balls into the Australian innings.
India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was unable to stem the flow of runs despite using eight bowlers including part-timers Yuvraj Singh, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.
Dhoni won the toss and chose to bat first but his team were restricted to 140 for seven. Opener Irfan Pathan top-scored with 31.
(Writing by Shihar Aneez; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
MONACO Boris Becker believes Maria Sharapova has paid her dues and deserves a second chance when she returns to tennis in April at the end of her 15-month doping ban.
Gary Cahill believes the Premier League title is now within Chelsea's reach but warned his team mates against complacency after they were held to a 1-1 draw with Burnley at the weekend.