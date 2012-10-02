India's Suresh Raina tries to hit the ball during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match against South Africa at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

India's Zaheer Khan (L) celebrates taking the wicket of South Africa's Hashim Amla (2nd R) during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni hits out during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match against South Africa at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

India's Irfan Pathan celebrates with team mate Virender Sehwag after taking the wicket of South Africa's Jacques Kallis during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

South Africa's AB de Villiers hits out during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match against India at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

India's Yuvraj Singh (2nd R) celebrates after dismissing South Africa's AB de Villiers (right) during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

India's Yuvraj Singh fails to stop a throw during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match against South Africa at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

South Africa's JP Duminy hits a shot during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match against India in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

South Africa's Faf du Plessis hits out watched by India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni (left) during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

India's Yuvraj Singh reacts during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match against South Africa at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni looks down as he walks on the field during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match against South Africa in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

India's players stand on the field after a dismissal decision was reversed and South Africa's Robin Petersen returned to the crease during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni stands on the field and watches as a screen reads 'four' after a South African batsman hit a boundary during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match against South Africa in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

South Africa's Robin Peterson is bowled during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match against India at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni looks on during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match against South Africa at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

India's Lakshmipathy Balaji celebrates after dismissing South Africa's Morne Morkel as India won the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match against South Africa by one run at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) leads his men off the field after they won their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match against South Africa in Colombo October 2, 2012. India won the match by 1 run, but were knocked out after South Africa scored more than 121 runs, allowing Pakistan to take a place in the semifinals. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

South Africa's Faf du Plessis (R) hits a shot as India's captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni watches during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

South Africa's Faf du Plessis hits a shot during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match against India in Colombo October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

India's Virat Kohli stands in front a display indicating the Pakistan had qualified for the semi finals after South Africa scored the 122nd run during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match in Colombo October 2, 2012. India were knocked out after South Africa crossed 121 runs. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

COLOMBO India failed to reach the World Twenty20 semi-finals despite beating South Africa by one run in a gripping final Super Eight Group Two match on Tuesday.

A total of 152 for six was not enough for India because in the 17th over South Africa, who were also eliminated, passed the target of 121 that ensured group rivals Australia and Pakistan would move into the last four.

Hosts Sri Lanka will meet Pakistan in the first semi-final in Colombo on Thursday while Australia take on West Indies on Friday in the same stadium. The final is on Sunday.

India scratched their way past 150, boosted by a late burst from Suresh Raina (45) and captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (23 not out).

Raina's 34-ball knock included five fours.

Morne Morkel and Robin Peterson grabbed two wickets each for South Africa who were already out of the tournament before the match started.

South Africa lost in-form opener Hashim Amla for a duck but thanks to Faf du Plessis's rapid 65 they threatened a first Super Eight victory before falling just short, Zaheer Khan claiming three for 22 for India.

Lakshmipathy Balaji was twice hit for six in the final over but he also bowled Albie Morkel and his brother Morne to seal victory with one ball to spare.

Yuvraj Singh was named man of the match for taking two for 23 with the ball and hitting a 15-ball 21.

HARD TO DEFEND

Dhoni told reporters: "121 was quite a low target to defend".

India suffered their only defeat in the competition in a rain-affected Super Eight game against Australia.

"We lost one game and lost it badly," said Dhoni. "Let's be practical about the reason for our elimination - it's not the fault of the players."

South Africa won both their round-robin matches in the opening round but then lost all three Super Eight games.

"We played poor cricket and I am really disappointed especially after all the support we got," said captain AB de Villiers.

"It started against Pakistan. We got ourselves in a winning position and somehow managed to find a way to lose." (Writing by Tom Pilcher in London; editing by Ed Osmond and Tony Jimenez)