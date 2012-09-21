Atletico's Vicente Calderon stadium to host King's Cup final
Madrid The King's Cup final between holders Barcelona and Deportivo Alaves will be played at the Vicente Calderon in Madrid on May 27, the Spanish Football Federation announced on Monday.
HAMBANTOTA, Sri Lanka In-form Sri Lankan spinner Ajantha Mendis is doubtful for Saturday's Twenty20 World Cup match against South Africa due to a side strain he picked up during their tournament opener against Zimbabwe.
Mendis, who returned the best figures by a bowler in T20 cricket with six wickets for eight runs in Tuesday's match, went off the field soon after he had completed his quota of four overs.
"Mendis' injury is our only worry ahead of tomorrow's (Saturday) game against South Africa," Sri Lanka team manager Charith Senanayake said.
"We are monitoring Mendis' progress and will take a call on him before the match."
Sri Lanka also have leg-spinner Jeevan Mendis, who took three wickets bowling in tandem with Ajantha against Zimbabwe, left-arm spinner Rangana Herath and uncapped spinner Akila Dananjaya in their squad.
South Africa captain AB de Villiers said even if Mendis played on Saturday, his team would not allow him to dictate terms.
"A guy like Ajantha Mendis is a world class bowler and when he's going well he will always pick up wickets," de Villiers said.
"But we've seen him perform under pressure and seen him break down under pressure as well so, hopefully, we can get the upper hand against him and not let him bowl to us."
Both teams have already qualified for the Super Eight stage from Group C but would look to maintain momentum with a victory on Saturday.
South Africa, who thrashed Zimbabwe on Thursday by 10 wickets in their opening match, might make some changes to test their bench strength.
"We may give one or two of the other guys a run, but once again, we want to win the game, beat the home team in their conditions and pick up the momentum," de Villiers said.
Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene also ruled out a dead rubber.
"We need to win and get momentum going," Jayawardene said. "Probably their lower middle order is a little inexperienced. What we need to do is focus on our strengths."
PARIS Paris St Germain coach Unai Emery will count on past experience to make life difficult for Barcelona when the two teams meet at the Parc des Princes for their Champions League last-16 first leg on Tuesday, Barca coach Luis Enrique said.
LONDON Joe Root said he felt "privileged, humbled and very excited" to be named England test cricket captain on Monday, replacing Alastair Cook who resigned last week after four and a half years in charge.