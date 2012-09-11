KARACHI Pakistan's former test captain and prolific batsman Javed Miandad will join the national team in Sri Lanka to give batting tips ahead of the World Twenty20 this month.

"He has been given a special assignment for a short period before the start of the World Cup," a Pakistan Cricket Board spokesman said.

Former Pakistan coach Miandad, 55, will not interfere with the work of current boss Dav Whatmore for the September 18-October 7 tournament but will instead concentrate on any individual batting niggles following a series of recent collapses.

