Conte keeps feet on ground as Chelsea edge closer to double
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte paid tribute to the performances of his back-up players as his in-form team moved a step closer to a league and cup double.
KARACHI Pakistan's former test captain and prolific batsman Javed Miandad will join the national team in Sri Lanka to give batting tips ahead of the World Twenty20 this month.
"He has been given a special assignment for a short period before the start of the World Cup," a Pakistan Cricket Board spokesman said.
Former Pakistan coach Miandad, 55, will not interfere with the work of current boss Dav Whatmore for the September 18-October 7 tournament but will instead concentrate on any individual batting niggles following a series of recent collapses.
(Editing by Mark Meadows)
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte paid tribute to the performances of his back-up players as his in-form team moved a step closer to a league and cup double.
LONDON Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger could continue in management for four more years and his preference is to stay at the north London club, the Frenchman was quoted as saying by British media on Saturday.
SYDNEY Wallabies back Christian Lealiifano has been told his leukaemia is in remission after he received a bone marrow transplant last year.