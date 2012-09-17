West Brom come from behind to beat sloppy Bournemouth
Bournemouth paid the price for sloppy defending as they lost 2-1 at West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League on Saturday, leaving Eddie Howe's men still searching for their first win of 2017.
HAMBANTOTA, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka's new spin bowling hope Akila Dananjaya already feels so at home in the setup he has commandeered a senior team mate as a chauffeur.
The confident 18-year-old's rapid rise from obscurity means he has been named in Sri Lanka's 13-man squad for the World Twenty20 opener against Zimbabwe in Hambantota on Tuesday despite never having played an international match.
"Akila has not only settled down very well but he's very talkative," Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene told reporters.
"He's got his transport organised; one of the senior players is driving him up and down from his home.
"(Lahiru) Thirimanne is his chauffer, he lives a couple of blocks away from his place in Panadura so he has to go and pick him up and drop him off."
After only six Twenty20 matches in club cricket all coming last month, Jayawardene is not expecting too much of the offbreak bowler despite his self-assuredness.
"He's settling in nicely but we got to make sure we handle him properly," the captain added.
(Editing by Mark Meadows)
Bournemouth paid the price for sloppy defending as they lost 2-1 at West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League on Saturday, leaving Eddie Howe's men still searching for their first win of 2017.
Dutchman Patrick van Aanholt scored his first goal for Crystal Palace since his January move from relegation rivals Sunderland to give them a 1-0 home win over Middlesbrough and boost their survival hopes on Saturday.
LONDON Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell shone as Scotland staged a rousing comeback to beat Wales for the first time in 10 years in an absorbing 29-13 Six Nations victory at Murrayfield on Saturday.