UCI lax on TUE use, says Boardman
LONDON Cycling chiefs must do more to erase suspicion over Therapeutic Use Exemptions (TUEs), according to Britain's former Olympic champion and Tour de France yellow jersey wearer Chris Boardman.
KANDY Sri Lanka hope spinner Ajantha Mendis can be fit for the opening World Twenty20 Super Eight match with New Zealand on Thursday after he returned to the nets following a side strain.
He suffered the injury during the hosts' opening win against Zimbabwe last week and was left out of the rain-curtailed group defeat against South Africa on Saturday.
"We took an MRI scan on his left side and it showed a slight tear," Sri Lanka manager Charith Senanayake told reporters.
"Mendis bowled a few overs at the nets today, but we will monitor him carefully and take a call whether he is fit enough to play against New Zealand."
Mendis returned Twenty20 record figures of six wickets for eight runs against Zimbabwe before going off the field.
(Editing by Mark Meadows; mark.meadows@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging:; mark.meadows.reuters.com@reuters.net; +44 20 7542 7933; Twitter: @mark_meadows)
LONDON Cycling chiefs must do more to erase suspicion over Therapeutic Use Exemptions (TUEs), according to Britain's former Olympic champion and Tour de France yellow jersey wearer Chris Boardman.
ROME Juventus forward Paulo Dybala netted twice against his former club Palermo in a 4-1 home win on Friday that took the champions 10 points clear at the top of Serie A, with Claudio Marchisio and Gonzalo Higuain also on the scoresheet.
Arsene Wenger said on Friday that he will definitely still be a manager next season, whether at Arsenal or "somewhere else".