West Indies' Chris Gayle celebrates after the dismissal of Ireland's Gary Wilson during the ICC World Twenty20 Group B match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

West Indies' Chris Gayle (L) and Darren Sammy smile after the dismissal of Ireland's Gary Wilson during the ICC World Twenty20 Group B match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

West Indies' Sunil Narine celebrates with teammate Denesh Ramdin (R) after dismissing Ireland's Ed Joyce (L) during their ICC World Twenty20 Group B match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

COLOMBO West Indies qualified for the Twenty20 World Cup super eight stage without winning a game after their final Group B match against Ireland was abandoned because of rain on Monday.

Ireland reached 129 for six after the match had been reduced to 19 overs a side before the rain returned. West Indies were then set a revised target of 44 from five overs but the teams were unable to take the field again.

Niall O'Brien top-scored with 25 runs and Chris Gayle captured two for 21. Ireland captain William Porterfield was dismissed off the first ball of the innings for the second time in the tournament when he was bowled by a swinging yorker from Fidel Edwards.

Australia, who defeated West Indies on the Duckworth-Lewis method in the other group match, had already qualified for the next stage.

Pakistan and Bangladesh compete for the final super eight place on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Writing by Shihar Aneez; Editing by John Mehaffey)