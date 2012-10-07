Australia's Jess Cameron looks at the ball after playing a shot during the Twenty20 World Cup women's final match against England Colombo, October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Supporters of England's cricket team cheer during the Twenty20 World Cup women's final match between England and Australia in Colombo, October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Australia's cricket team celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Lydia Greenway as England's captain Charlotte Edwards reacts seen on a screen during the Twenty20 World Cup women's final match Colombo, October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

England's Katherine Brunt (right) is bowled as Australia's Jodie Fields looks on during the women's world Twenty20 Final at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Australia's Alex Blackwell (2nd R) is congratulated by teammates after catching England's Danielle Wyatt during the women's world Twenty20 Final at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Australia's Jess Jonassen (L) celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Katherine Brunt during the Twenty20 World Cup women final match in Colombo, October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

England's captain Charlotte Edwards (R) waits for the presentations with teammates after Australia defeated England in the women's world Twenty20 final at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

England's Danielle Hazell reacts as she waits for the presentations after Australia defeated England in the women's world Twenty20 final at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Australia's women cricket team celebrate with the trophy after they won the Twenty20 World Cup women's final against England in Colombo, October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Australia's women cricket team celebrates with the Trophy after they winning the final match of Twenty20 World Cup women against England in Colombo, October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

COLOMBO Jess Cameron's show with the bat and Lisa Sthalekar's all-round skills helped Australia retain the Women's World Twenty20 title with a close four-run victory over England in the final on Sunday.

Put in to bat, the defending champions, who won the last edition of the tournament in West Indies, made 142 for four from their 20 overs, riding on a strong opening partnership.

England lost wickets at regular intervals during their chase and required 16 off the last over but managed 11 to reach 138 for nine.

Danielle Hazel needed to hit a six off the last ball for a victory but she could just get a single sparking widespread celebrations in the Australian camp.

"So proud of this team," an emotional Australian captain Jodie Fields said during the prize distribution ceremony.

"I love this jersey, whenever you put this jersey on, you have to fight hard. England played a really good match, but we had the belief in our team."

Jess Jonassen picked up three wickets for 25 while Sthalekar and Julie Hunter shared four wickets between them as Australia dropped a number of catches.

Skipper Charlotte Edwards (28) top-scored for England and kept the team in the hunt with four boundaries and a six but the 2009 champions lost their way after her dismissal.

"Last 18 months we have worked towards this. It didn't go our way, but congratulations to Australia," Edwards, who was adjudged the player of the tournament, said.

"We didn't bowl well up front, and just couldn't pin them. I wouldn't change the decision to bowl first. Our bowling is good, the wicket is still good.

"It still came down to six off the last ball. It wasn't to be a fairy tale, but hope we have done the country proud."

Meg Lanning (25) and Alyssa Healy (26) notched up 51 for the opening wicket for Australia to build a solid platform and then Cameron (45) and Sthalekar (23 not out) added another 51 for the third to set England 143 for a win.

(Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)