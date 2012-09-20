Ibrahimovic coy on Man United contract extension
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has yet to commit his future to the Premier League club despite the Swede saying he has fulfilled the requirements needed to extend his contract.
PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka New Zealand's key bowlers Daniel Vettori and Tim Southee are likely to recover in time for their opening Twenty20 World Cup Group D match against Bangladesh on Friday, a team spokesperson said.
Spinner Vettori and fast bowler Southee along with all-rounder Rob Nicol have been suffering from sickness and New Zealand captain Ross Taylor earlier said that the team were unsure about their availability for the match at Pallekele.
"They took part in training today," New Zealand media manager Ellery Tappin told Reuters.
"They obviously have low immunity, but they went through the training well. Highly likely they will be available for the match tomorrow (Friday)."
New Zealand face Pakistan on Sunday at the same venue. The two top teams will advance to the super eight stage.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Writing by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Ed Osmond and Sudipto Ganguly)
ST MORITZ, Switzerland Austria's Romed Baumann led after the downhill leg of the men's combined event at the Alpine skiing world championships on Monday with compatriot Marcel Hirscher 22nd but still in contention to defend his title.
Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum says Saturday's improved performance in the 2-0 Premier League win over Tottenham Hotspur was a team effort and not solely down to the return to form of Senegalese striker Sadio Mane.