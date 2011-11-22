South Africa have surrendered their second position in the test rankings to India following their drawn home series against Australia.

Australia's thrilling two-wicket victory in the Johannesburg test on Monday not only levelled the series 1-1 but also cost South Africa one ratings point.

It was enough for India to grab the second spot with 117 points, one more than South Africa, the International Cricket Council said in a statement.

India are 2-0 up against seventh placed West Indies in the ongoing three-match home series.

England remain at top with 125 points, having reached there in August after blanking India 4-0 in a home series.

Australia (105) were fourth, having gained one point from their drawn series.

(Writing by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi, editing by Pritha Sarkar)