United fined for failing to control players at Chelsea
LONDON Manchester United have been fined 20,000 pounds for failing to control their players in Monday's FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Chelsea, the governing body said on Friday.
COLOMBO Following is a list of the top 10 run-scorers in test cricket after Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene retired from the longest format on Monday.
Player Matches Runs Average 100s
Sachin Tendulkar (India) 200 15921 53.78 51
Ricky Ponting (Australia) 168 13378 51.85 41
Jacques Kallis (South Africa) 166 13289 55.37 45
Rahul Dravid (India) 164 13288 52.31 36
*Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) 128 11988 58.76 37
Brian Lara (WI) 131 11953 52.88 34
Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) 149 11814 49.84 34
*Shivnarine Chanderpaul (WI) 156 11414 51.88 29
Allan Border (Australia) 156 11174 50.56 27
Steve Waugh (Australia) 168 10927 51.06 32
* Active players
(Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
LONDON Manchester United have been fined 20,000 pounds for failing to control their players in Monday's FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Chelsea, the governing body said on Friday.
Suspected food poisoning forced Nick Kyrgios to pull out of his much anticipated quarter-finals showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday.
Jack Sock celebrated a pair of firsts on Friday by powering past fourth seed Kei Nishikori 6-3 2-6 6-2 to book a date with Roger Federer in the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.