Centuries from Tillakaratne Dilshan and Kumar Sangakkara powered Sri Lanka to a mammoth 320 for four wickets against India in a Tri-series one-day international in Hobart Tuesday, pushing the world champions to the brink of a likely exit.

To retain any hope of qualifying for the best-of-three finals against an already qualified Australia, India will need to reach their target in 40 of the 50 overs allocated to earn a bonus point victory.

India also need the hosts to beat their sub-continental rivals in the last group match in Melbourne Friday to stay ahead of Sri Lanka on points.

Dilshan (160 not out) equalled his highest score in one-day internationals and added 200 for the second wicket with Sangakkara (105) after India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni opted to field after winning the toss.

Sangakkara was the more attacking of the duo and his 13th one-day hundred was studded with eight boundaries and two sixes, and came off 87 balls.

Dilshan was watchful at the start but opened up after completing his 11th hundred. He hit 11 boundaries and three sixes during his 165-ball stay at the wicket.

The Indian bowlers looked listless and erred in both line and length, making it easier for the two former Sri Lanka captains to prosper at the crease.

