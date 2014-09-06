Barca stunned by defeat at Deportivo
BARCELONA Barcelona were in danger of being toppled from the top of La Liga standings on Sunday after they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at lowly Deportivo La Coruna.
HARARE South Africa beat Australia by six wickets in the final of the one-day international triangular series, also involving Zimbabwe, at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday.
Scores: Australia 217-9 in 50 overs (A. Finch 54; D. Steyn 4-34) v South Africa 221-4 in 40.5 overs (F. Du Plessis 96, AB de Villiers 57 not out, H.Amla 51)
(Compiled By Nick Said; editing by Toby Davis)
BARCELONA Barcelona were in danger of being toppled from the top of La Liga standings on Sunday after they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at lowly Deportivo La Coruna.
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur booked an FA Cup semi-final place with a 6-0 thrashing of third-tier London rivals Millwall on Sunday but an injury to Harry Kane marred the party as they marked their last tie at their current White Hart Lane stadium.
World champion Peter Sagan won the fifth stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico with a late attack as Nairo Quintana retained the overall lead on Sunday. Slovakian Sagan (Bora hansgrohe) jumped away from a small group of riders in the final short climb to beat France's Thibaut Pinot (FDJ).