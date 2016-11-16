HARARE Limited overs specialist Jonathan Carter and debutant Rovman Powell both hit lusty knocks to carry West Indies to a 62-run run victory over Sri Lanka in their triangular series match on Wednesday. With West Indies all out for 227 after losing their last five wickets for 18 runs, Sri Lanka struggled to chase down the target and were bowled out for 165 off 43.1 overs.

Sri Lanka had beaten hosts Zimbabwe in the opening match of the series earlier in the week. Carter came to the crease with West Indies on 76-3 and belted two fours and two sixes to score 54 runs, while Powell hit three leg side sixes in his knock of 44 runs off 29 balls.

Sri Lanka lost quick wickets in their reply, slumping to 16 for three after their first six overs and limped to 100-6 at the end of the 31st over. Sachith Pathirana gave Sri Lanka a mid-order boost but once he was out for 45 their slim chances were over.

Shannon Gabriel and Ashley Nurse each claimed three wickets for the Windies.

The rest of the series now decamps to Bulawayo, where Zimbabwe play the West Indies at Queens Sports Club on Saturday.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town, editing by Pritha Sarkar)