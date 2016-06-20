Rested Real Madrid ready for Celta after King's Cup loss
MADRID A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
South Africa's match against Australia in the triangular one-day international series was abandoned after just one over in Barbados due to rain on Sunday.
After being sent in to bat in Bridgetown, South Africa were eight for no wicket when rain swept across Kensington Oval and forced the players off.
Umpires called the game off as wet conditions continued and the teams shared the points.
Hosts West Indies play Australia on Tuesday and South Africa on Thursday before the top two teams advance to the final.
(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
LONDON Arsenal travel across town to a vengeful Chelsea on Saturday knowing that another depressing defeat at Stamford Bridge would see their Premier League title hopes swept away with the lunchtime leftovers.
Older brothers do not usually take too kindly to being offered advice by younger siblings but Germany's Mischa Zverev listened to 19-year-old Alexander and it helped turn his career around.