Jonathan Trott's abrupt Ashes exit has left the England team heartbroken, said paceman Stuart Broad who offered the top-order batsman full support in overcoming his stress-related issue.

Trott said he was taking a break from cricket for the "foreseeable future" on Monday after England were thrashed by 381 runs in the first test.

"It's heartbreaking for us to lose Trotty. He's been part of the side for four or five years - he's a fantastic guy. He gave us a lot of solidity in the number three spot," Broad told the BBC on Wednesday.

"I don't suppose as a squad we were overly aware of the troubles he had.

"But it all turns to making sure he gets right now. The important thing is he's got the support of the changing room he's played with for 49 Tests."

Trott, 32, has been a batting mainstay of the side since making his debut and he averaged 89 in 2010-11 when England won an overseas Ashes series for the first time in 24 years.

The Warwickshire batsman, however, fared poorly in the home series victory over Australia earlier this year, averaging 29. He was bounced out by Australia paceman Mitchell Johnson for scores of 10 and nine at the Gabba last week.

Opener Marcus Trescothick pulled out of England's 2006-07 Ashes Tour with depression and never played international cricket again while spinner Michael Yardy also departed from England's 2011 World Cup team with a similar problem.

Broad appreciated the difficulties faced by cricketers due to the gruelling international schedule and said it was important for them to recover from depression.

"We can do 270 or 280 nights a year in hotel rooms, which can get quite hard," the 27-year-old said. "The most important thing is that players recover and get right again."

