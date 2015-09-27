SYDNEY Frank Tyson, the former England cricketer regarded as one of the fastest bowlers of all time, has died at the age of 85.

Tyson, who passed away at a hospital on the Gold Coast, emigrated to Australia after he retired from cricket in 1960, working as a school master, coach, commentator and author.

Nicknamed "Typhoon", Tyson played just 17 tests for England, between 1954 and 1959, but captured 76 wickets at an impressive average of 18.56.

Arguably his finest performance came in the 1954-55 Ashes in Australia, when he helped England to a 3-1 series win.

After a slow start, Tyson finished the five-match series with 28 wickets, including 10 in the second test in Sydney and career-best innings figures of 7-27 in the third test at Melbourne.

Cricket Australia (CA) chief executive officer James Sutherland paid tribute to the fast bowler.

"Frank ‘Typhoon’ Tyson will forever be remembered as a great of English cricket," Sutherland said in a CA statement.

"Throughout his career he struck fear into the hearts of batsmen around the globe. But once his playing days were over he chose to settle here in Australia, the country where he had become a household name.

"Over many years he became a much-loved and greatly admired member of the Australian cricket community where he coached and mentored countless players in Victoria and Queensland.

"He also made a wonderful contribution to the coverage of the game in Australia as a broadcaster and cricket writer."

Tyson was born in 1930 in Farnworth, Lancashire and graduated in English literature from Durham University.

He played 244 first-class matched between 1952 and 1960, bagging 767 wickets but his unusual bowling action, which enabled to deliver the ball so quickly, took a toll on his body and he retired at age 30.

(Reporting by Julian Linden; editing by Martyn Herman)