West Indies have recalled batsman Ramnaresh Sarwan for the upcoming one day series in Australia, but all-rounder Marlon Samuels has not been named in the 15-man squad.

Sarwan has not played for the West Indies in any form of cricket since the second test against India in July 2011 but the 32-year-old, who has a one day average of 43.41, will get a fresh chance in the five match series which begins in Perth on February 1.

The Guyanese batsman, who has had fitness problems as well as disagreements with the team's administrators, has played 173 matches and made 5,644 runs in the 50 over format.

Samuels has been playing in Australia's domestic Twenty20 competition where he has attracted controversy following a clash with Shane Warne.

The Jamaican damaged his eye socket when he was struck in the head by Sri Lankan paceman Lasith Malinga on January 6.

There is no place either for 38-year-old batsman Shivnarine Chanderpaul, who last week signed a two year contract with English county Derbyshire.

Left-hander Narsingh Deonarine is also recalled having not featured since June 2010.

The squad will be led by Darren Sammy while Dwayne Bravo, who is back from injury, will take on the vice-captain's role.

West Indies squad for limited overs tour of Australia:

Darren Sammy (captain), Dwayne Bravo (vice captain), Tino Best, Darren Bravo, Johnson Charles, Narsingh Deonarine, Chris Gayle, Jason Holder, Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach, Andre Russell, Ramnaresh Sarwan, Devon Thomas.

