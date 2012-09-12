Conte keeps feet on ground as Chelsea edge closer to double
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte paid tribute to the performances of his back-up players as his in-form team moved a step closer to a league and cup double.
COLOMBO West Indies' opening batsman Chris Gayle rates the bowling of fellow Jamaican Usain Bolt and reckons the six-times Olympic gold medallist has what it takes to excel at the game.
The sprinter expressed his desire to repackage himself as a big-hitting cricketer in Australia's Big Bash League following an invitation by Shane Warne after he repeated his Beijing 2008 feat with three more golds at this year's London Games.
Australian spin great Warne contacted Bolt about joining him at the Melbourne Stars club in the Twenty20 league in December.
"He wouldn't embarrass himself. In a charity game, he actually played against me and almost knocked my head off with a good competitive bouncer," Gayle told reporters as his team started training for the Twenty20 World Cup in Sri Lanka.
"It is nothing to take lightly. I don't see anything wrong," added former West Indies captain Gayle, who communicates on a daily basis with Bolt.
The sprinter grew up playing street cricket and football in Jamaica and during the London Games said he wanted a trial at English Premier League giants Manchester United.
West Indies start their World Cup campaign against Australia on September 22.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez, Editing by Tom Pilcher)
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte paid tribute to the performances of his back-up players as his in-form team moved a step closer to a league and cup double.
LONDON Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger could continue in management for four more years and his preference is to stay at the north London club, the Frenchman was quoted as saying by British media on Saturday.
LONDON Sam Baldock's double against Barnsley sent Brighton and Hove Albion back to the top of the Championship on Saturday.