INDORE, India In-form West Indies batsman Darren Bravo has been ruled out of Thursday's penultimate one-day international against India with a hamstring problem, the team's captain Darren Sammy said.

Stylish left-hander Bravo retired hurt when on 26 during the third ODI in Ahmedabad on Monday, which the tourists won to stay afloat in the series 2-1.

"Darren Bravo is out for the next game," Sammy told reporters on the eve of the fourth ODI in Indore.

"Like we showed when Shiv (Shivnarine Chanderpaul) missed a test (in Mumbai), young (Kieran) Powell came in and took responsibility."

Powell, who replaced Chanderpaul in the team, made the most of his opportunity and hit a solid 81 in the first innings of the final test in Mumbai, which ended in a thrilling draw with both sides on level scores.

The 22-year old Bravo scored consecutive hundreds in Kolkata and Mumbai during the test series and has been the most consistent batsman for West Indies on the tour.

"Yes, we will miss Bravo in the line-up. But it gives an opportunity for someone else to come out and make a name for himself," Sammy said.

"Our team is definitely improving, when we miss guys, the guys come in and perform."

Chennai will host the final match of the series on Sunday.

