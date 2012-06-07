Swans dealt Dyer blow
LONDON Swansea City's Premier League survival hopes were dealt a blow on Monday with the news that Nathan Dyer has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an Achilles injury.
BIRMINGHAM, England West Indian Shivnarine Chanderpaul, the world's top-ranked batsman, is doubtful for the third and final test against England after undergoing a scan on a side injury on Thursday.
No play was possible on Thursday's opening day because of heavy rain which may give the Guyanese left-hander time to recover. England have retained the Wisden trophy after winning both the first tests.
Chanderpaul scored 87 not out and 91 in the first test at Lord's and is the key player in a fragile batting unit. He is the second highest test run scorer behind Brian Lara for West Indies with 10,290 runs.
"Shiv went to hospital for a scan," a West Indies team spokesman said. "A day off gives him a chance to see how he goes."
West Indies captain Darren Sammy hinted on Wednesday that one of the two reserve batsmen, Assad Fudadin or Narsingh Deonarine, could come in if Chanderpaul's injury failed to heal.
(Reporting by Richard Sydenham; Editing by John Mehaffey)
LONDON Joe Root was earmarked as a future England captain from the day he made his test debut in 2012 and after scoring a bucket-load of runs he duly landed the job just over four years later.
MONACO Retired Formula One world champion Nico Rosberg has warned his Mercedes replacement Valtteri Bottas not to expect an "easy ride" from team mate Lewis Hamilton.