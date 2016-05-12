Tony Cozier, who became the voice of West Indies cricket over more than half a century writing and broadcasting on the game, has died in his native Barbados aged 75.

The West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) said in a statement that Cozier had died on Wednesday morning.

"He represented West Indies wherever he went," read a WICB tribute.

"He educated people around the world about our cricket, our people, our culture and who we are. His voice was strong and echoed around the cricket world. He enjoyed West Indies victories and shared the pain when we lost."

The International Cricket Council (ICC) contributed to a flood of tributes from around the cricket world.

"Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Tony Cozier today. One of the truly great voices of cricket. A huge loss for the cricket community," the ICC said on Twitter.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)