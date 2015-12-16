SYDNEY Uncapped pace bowler Miguel Cummins has been called into the West Indies squad in place of the injured Shannon Gabriel for the final two tests of the series against Australia, the West Indies Cricket Board said on Wednesday.

Gabriel was ruled out of Melbourne and Sydney matches after injuring his left ankle last week during the innings and 212-run defeat in the first test in Hobart.

Barbadian right-armer Cummins, 25, has played one one-day international for his country and taken 99 wickets at an average of 22.83 in 36 first class matches.

West Indies play a tour match against Victoria in Geelong starting on Saturday before the test series resumes at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Dec. 26.

Australia will be aiming for a series whitewash after cruising to victory within three days in Tasmania.

