England's Kevin Pietersen returns from the indoor net area as rain delayed the start of play in the third cricket test match between England and the West Indies at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

BIRMINGHAM, England Rain washed out the second day of the third and final test between England and West Indies at Edgbaston on Friday.

Play was called off at 1350 local time without a ball being bowled.

The opening day was also a wash out and the match became the first test in England to lose days one and two to the weather for 48 years, since Australia toured in 1964.

Forecasts were for an improvement in the weather for Saturday.

England are seeking a 3-0 series sweep after wins at Lord's and Trent Bridge.

(Editing By Alison Wildey)