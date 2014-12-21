Former Tour champion Pingeon dies of heart attack
PARIS Former Tour de France champion Roger Pingeon has died of a heart attack at the age of 76, the mayor of the French town where he was living said on Sunday.
PRETORIA Left-handed batsman Narsingh Deonarine has been added to the West Indies test squad for the final two matches in South Africa, the country's cricket board has announced.
Deonarine comes in for Assad Fudadin, who fractured a finger in the warm-ups ahead of the first test in Pretoria that ended in an innings and 220-run defeat for the tourists on Saturday.
Deonarine, 31, also a right-arm off-spin bowler, has played 18 tests, the last of which in New Zealand a year ago.
The second test starts in Port Elizabeth on Friday, with the final game to be played in Cape Town from Jan. 2.
(Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by John O'Brien)
PARIS Former Tour de France champion Roger Pingeon has died of a heart attack at the age of 76, the mayor of the French town where he was living said on Sunday.
PARIS A planned merger between Parisian rugby powerhouses Racing 92 and Stade Francais has been cancelled, Racing 92 president Jacky Lorenzetti said on Sunday, six days after the proposal was first announced to fierce opposition.
PARIS Referee Wayne Barnes was the focus of criticism after France's astonishing 20-18 victory over Wales on Saturday, which ended with 20 minutes added time, a disputed substitution and fierce debate about the official's failure to award a penalty try.