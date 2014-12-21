West Indies fielder Narsingh Deonarine runs to field the ball as the sun sets during the limited overs international cricket match against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

PRETORIA Left-handed batsman Narsingh Deonarine has been added to the West Indies test squad for the final two matches in South Africa, the country's cricket board has announced.

Deonarine comes in for Assad Fudadin, who fractured a finger in the warm-ups ahead of the first test in Pretoria that ended in an innings and 220-run defeat for the tourists on Saturday.

Deonarine, 31, also a right-arm off-spin bowler, has played 18 tests, the last of which in New Zealand a year ago.

The second test starts in Port Elizabeth on Friday, with the final game to be played in Cape Town from Jan. 2.

