Liverpool great Moran dies, aged 83
LONDON Once revered member of Liverpool's fabled "boot room" Ronnie Moran died on Wednesday, aged 83, the club said.
PRETORIA West Indies batsman Assad Fudadin has been ruled out of the three-test tour of South Africa after fracturing a finger in fielding practice on Wednesday.
The 29-year-old fractured the little finger on his right hand during the warm-ups on the opening morning of the first test in Pretoria which is in its second day, the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) said on Thursday.
Fudadin, who came into the squad after Darren Bravo declined selection for personal reasons, has played in three matches starting with the England test in 2012.
The WICB are due to name a replacement at a later date.
Reporting by Nick Said
British freestyle wrestler Chinu Sandhu, who won bronze at the Commonwealth Games in 2014, has been handed a four-year ban for a doping violation.
LONDON A showdown between England and New Zealand in November looks unlikely after the Barbarians confirmed on Wednesday that they would face the All Blacks at Twickenham on Nov. 4.