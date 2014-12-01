Motor racing - Hamilton is still the man to beat
LONDON Last season was the one that got away for Lewis Hamilton and the triple Formula One world champion is not prepared to let that happen again in 2017.
MIAMI Opening batsman Chris Gayle is out of this month's West Indies tour of South Africa because of injury, with Devon Smith called up to replace him.
Gayle has not featured on the international stage since September and has struggled with a back injury although he recently played in South Africa's 'Ram Slam T20' tournament.
West Indies said in a statement that he had "been replaced due to injury" without offering any further details.
Winward Islands opener Smith has been in excellent form in regional competition with two half-centuries and a ton in his last three games but he has not played a test for West Indies since 2011.
The Caribbean side will play three tests in South Africa starting on Dec. 10 in Centurion.
(Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Tony Jimenez)
LONDON Last season was the one that got away for Lewis Hamilton and the triple Formula One world champion is not prepared to let that happen again in 2017.
Stan Wawrinka raised his game on the big points and dominated the climactic third-set tiebreaker to beat Dominic Thiem 6-4 4-6 7-6(2) on Thursday and reach the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.
RANCHI, India Glenn Maxwell scored his maiden test century and his captain Steve Smith an unbeaten 153 as Australia reached 401 for seven at lunch on the second day of the third test against India on Friday.