Burgess hat-trick leads Wigan to World Club title
Wigan Warriors winger Joe Burgess scored a fine hat-trick of tries to lead the English champions to a bruising 22-6 victory over Australia's Cronulla Sharks in the World Club Challenge on Sunday.
West Indies coach Ottis Gibson has been fined by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after comments made about the decision review system (DRS) during the second test against Australia.
The current series is not using the full technology, such as Hotspot and Snicko, and Gibson said his team had suffered from some decisions.
The West Indies coach argued that if the full technology was not available then it would be better not to use the DRS at all.
The ICC said Gibson's comments had broken their Code of Conduct and that he would be fined 20 percent of his match fee.
"In the pre-series meetings it was agreed that players and coaches should not engage in negative media comments. Ottis accepts that he overstepped the mark during the game and has now accepted his sanction," said Jeff Crowe of the Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees.
The rain-affected second test was drawn leaving Australia 1-0 up heading into Monday's third and final test of the series in Dominica.
(Reporting by Simon Evans in Miami; Editing by John Mehaffey)
Lincoln City, the first minor league team to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals in 103 years, were handed a tie at either 12-time winners Arsenal or fellow National League club Sutton United when the draw for the sixth round was made on Sunday.
Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga claimed his first title since 2015 as he recovered to beat David Goffin 4-6 6-4 6-1 in the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament final in Rotterdam on Sunday.