Shivnarine Chanderpaul completed his 25th test century on Sunday to put West Indies in a strong position against Australia at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Sunday.

Chanderpaul made an unbeaten 103 before West Indies captain Darren Sammy declared his team's first innings closed at 449 for nine on the second day of the first test.

Australia made a confident start to their reply, reaching 44 without loss when rain forced an early end to play in Bridgetown.

Every single West Indian batsmen made it to at least double figures with Kirk Edwards (61), Kraigg Braithwaite (57) and Darren Bravo (51) all making half-centuries.

The Australian bowlers struggled to make regular inroads on a good batting wicket after the home team resumed at 179-3.

Chanderpaul started the day on eight and batted patiently to reach his hundred off 235 balls.

It took him to third on the list of West Indies centurions, behind only Brian Lara (34) and Gary Sobers (26).

