West Indies' Shivnarine Chanderpaul hits the ball past England's Tim Bresnan (L) during the first cricket test match at Lord's cricket ground in London May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

England's Graeme Swann (bottom) stops a ball hit by West Indies' Marlon Samuels (top right) during the first cricket test match at Lord's cricket ground in London May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

LONDON England finally dismissed Shivnarine Chanderpaul for 91 after another innings of brave defiance as West Indies reached 265 for six at tea on the fourth day of the first test on Sunday.

Chanderpaul was lbw to off-spinner Graeme Swann shortly before the interval, ending a knock lasting 383 minutes in which the limpet-like left-hander was at his resilient best.

The touring side were 110 runs ahead after an attritional afternoon session during which England also removed Marlon Samuels for 86 to end a fifth-wicket partnership of 157 with Chanderpaul.

Denesh Ramdin was unbeaten on 23 at the interval with Darren Sammy on four.

England's bowlers toiled without success under grey skies at Lord's in the morning, frustrated by the dogged Chanderpaul, the world's top-ranked batsman, and Samuels who eschewed his normal aggressive style to provide solid support for his more experienced partner.

Samuels was first to reach his fifty, made from 97 balls and including seven fours, and Chanderpaul passed the half-century mark for the second time in the match with an inside edge for four off Tim Bresnan.

Samuels welcomed Swann to the attack by cracking him through the covers for two boundaries and England caused few problems for the batsmen on a lifeless wicket.

The hosts finally broke through with the second new ball when Stuart Broad tempted Samuels into an indecisive stroke to a ball outside off stump and he edged a regulation catch to Swann at second slip.

Chanderpaul, who made an unbeaten 87 in the first innings, ground relentlessly on towards his 26th test century, however, and Ramdin proved a good foil with some neat strokes of his own.

But Swann struck with the first ball of his third spell, striking Chanderpaul on the pad as he tried to sweep and although the batsman appealed against the umpire's decision, television replays showed the ball would have hit his leg stump.

Chanderpaul faced 250 balls and hit 10 fours.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Martyn Herman)