Root replaces Cook as England test captain
LONDON Joe Root said he felt "privileged, humbled and very excited" to be named England test cricket captain on Monday, replacing Alastair Cook who resigned last week after four and a half years in charge.
BIRMINGHAM, England Rain washed out the first day of the third and final test between England and West Indies at Edgbaston on Thursday.
Persistent rain fell all day, after heavy rain overnight, and play was finally called off at 1535 local time. By that stage almost all of the spectators had left and they will be entitled to a full refund on their tickets.
England, seeking a 3-0 series sweep after wins at Lord's and Nottingham, said earlier in the day that wicketkeeper Matt Prior had recovered from an eye infection and would play despite reserve Steven Davies being called up as a replacement.
The last time a full day of test cricket was lost to the weather in England was in 2009 when the third day was washed out against Australia, also at Edgbaston.
The previous time a full opening day's test play was lost in England was in 2007 when West Indies visited Durham.
The forecast is also gloomy for Friday. The last time the first and second day's play were lost in a test in England was 48 years ago when Australia were at Lord's.
MADRID Rafael Nadal's uncle, Toni Nadal, will step down as his coach after this year's ATP Tour, as he feels he has been sidelined by other figures in the player's entourage, he told an Italian tennis magazine.
LONDON Swansea City's Premier League survival hopes were dealt a blow on Monday with the news that Nathan Dyer has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an Achilles injury.