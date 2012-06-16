England's Craig Kieswetter looks on as West Indies' Marlon Samuels (R) attempts to stop the ball during their first one-day international cricket match at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

England's bowlers backed up Ian Bell's impressive century to lead the hosts to a 114-run victory over West Indies in the first one-day international in Southampton on Saturday.

Tim Bresnan claimed four for 34 and James Anderson and Graeme Swann took two wickets each as the tourists were bowled out for 172 in 33.4 overs, replying to England's 288 for six from 50 in a rain-affected match at the Rose Bowl.

West Indies chased a revised target of 287 from 48 overs on the Duckworth-Lewis method after bad weather interrupted their innings.

Dwayne Smith's 56 put his side in a good position at 95 for one but the opener became Bresnan's first victim and, after a 70-minute delay, the tourists suffered a batting slump as they lost their last five wickets for 35 runs.

"(Our bowlers) held their nerve and changed the game," said England captain Alastair Cook. "We have a battery of world-class fast bowlers and they showed that today."

West Indies skipper Darren Sammy said: "In 2007 we lost the first game at Lord's very badly but we came back to win the series 2-1 so we hope we can come back again".

Bell justified his elevation to the top of England's batting order, and overcame a nasty jaw injury, to hit 126 from 117 balls after Sammy had won the toss and elected to field.

It was the Warwickshire batsman's second one-day century and his joint top score in the 50-over format.

Bell's knock was timely for him and England who are seeking a new regular opening partner for Cook following the limited-overs retirement of Kevin Pietersen.

"I hope I can have more days like this," said Bell who received 10 stitches on Friday after being struck on the chin while batting in the nets.

"I've been playing good cricket in tests. I've got some confidence from that and it's good to transfer it over."

Cook was caught behind in the first over for a duck but Bell and Jonathan Trott (42) combined for a 108-run second-wicket partnership.

West Indies suffered a blow before the start of play when Chris Gayle's return to international cricket was put on hold after he was ruled out with a foot injury.

Gayle, 32, had been expected to play his first international match since falling out with the board following last year's 50-over World Cup.

"Hopefully he will take part in the remainder of the series," Sammy said.

The second game in the three-match series is at The Oval on Tuesday.

(Writing by Stephen Wood in London; editing by Tony Jimenez)