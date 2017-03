Australia's Shane Watson celebrates reaching a century against the West Indies during their one-day international cricket match at Manuka Oval in Canberra February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Australia's Phillip Hughes (L) congratulates Shane Watson on reaching a century against the West Indies during their one-day international cricket match at Manuka Oval in Canberra February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Spectators fumble to catch a six hit by Australia's Shane Watson against the West Indies during their one-day international cricket match at Manuka Oval in Canberra February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Australia's Phillip Hughes (L) and Shane Watson run between the wickets during their one-day international cricket match against West Indies at Manuka Oval in Canberra February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Australia's Shane Watson plays a shot against the West Indies during their one-day international cricket match at Manuka Oval in Canberra February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Australia's Matthew Wade lines up a catch to dismiss the West Indies' Andre Russell during their one-day international cricket match at Manuka Oval in Canberra February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

West Indies' Kemar Roach (C) and captain Darren Sammy (R) leave the field after losing their one-day international cricket match as Australia's Matthew Wade (L) hugs teammate James Faulkner, at Manuka Oval in Canberra February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

CANBERRA Shane Watson celebrated his return to international cricket with a sparkling innings of 122 to drive Australia to a 39-run victory over West Indies in the third one-dayer and an unassailable 3-0 series lead.

The 31-year-old opener's 111-ball knock on Wednesday helped Australia to 329 for seven in their 50 overs and West Indies flirted with reaching the big victory target before James Faulkner (4-48) polished them off for 290 with 15 balls to spare.

Darren Bravo top scored with 86 for West Indies, who will be playing only for pride in the remaining two matches in Sydney and Melbourne after a third emphatic defeat.

It was the first one-day international ever played in the nation's capital and the Manuka Oval track certainly gave the batsmen plenty of opportunity to score runs.

Watson, who missed much of the domestic season through injury, reached his seventh ODI century in 102 balls and then conjured up two fours and two sixes in the next nine balls before holing out to Kieron Pollard at backward square leg.

"I've been dreaming of that for the last four weeks," Watson, one of whose sixes was measured at 114 metres, said in a televised interview.

"It was one of those days that you dream of when even from the first ball it feels like everything's coming off the middle of your bat. I'm just so excited to be out here and playing."

Phil Hughes offered able support with 86 runs before being caught behind off the bowling of Darren Sammy, while the innings of Glenn Maxwell (4) and George Bailey (44) were both ended by stunning leaping catches from Pollard on the boundary.

West Indies started their run-chase at a slow pace but soon picked up with typical flourish to match Australia's run rate at around the 30 over mark.

Left-arm seamer Faulkner made two crucial interventions, however, the first when he bowled dangerman Chris Gayle (2) and Darren Bravo in the space of four balls to leave West Indies at 215-5.

He returned to end the match by claiming the wickets of Sunil Narine (1) and Darren Sammy (8) in three deliveries. All four of his victims in the match were bowled.

(Editing by Alison Wildey)