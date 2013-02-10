MELBOURNE Adam Voges scored his maiden one-day international century to guide Australia to 274 for five wickets in their innings against West Indies at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

The 33-year-old middle order batsman blasted an unbeaten 112 off 106 balls to resurrect Australia's innings after a top-order collapse left the hosts struggling on 82-4 early in the fifth and final match of the series.

A depleted Australia side are bidding to wrap up the series 5-0 without injured captain Michael Clarke and several other first-choice players, who have been rested to head over to India for a four-test tour.

Stand-in skipper Shane Watson was unable to capitalise on his rich run of form and was bowled for a duck with the first ball of the innings by paceman Tino Best.

Best dismissed Watson's fellow opener Aaron Finch for one in his second over, but finished with an expensive 2-71.

Dwayne Bravo captured two wickets, with Devon Thomas taking a fine catch in the slips to dismiss Shaun Marsh for 40 and secure the all-rounder his 150th ODI wicket.

West Indies will start the chase without explosive opener Chris Gayle, who was ruled out with a side injury.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by John O'Brien)