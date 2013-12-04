Shivnarine Chanderpaul and Denesh Ramdin inched West Indies to lunch after New Zealand's Tim Southee had taken three wickets early on the third day of the first test at University Oval on Thursday.

The 39-year-old Chanderpaul was on 62, bringing up 11,000 runs in test cricket with a boundary off Neil Wagner when he moved to 37, while Ramdin was on 11 at the break after Southee had removed Darren Bravo (40) and Marlon Samuels (14) in the space of three runs early in the day's play.

Southee struck again to dismiss Narsingh Deonarine shortly after the drinks break for 15 to leave the tourists floundering at 106 for five.

Chanderpaul and Ramdin took the visitors to 159 for five, still 450 runs behind New Zealand's mammoth 609 for nine declared, and 251 runs short of the follow-on target of 410.

The day's play had begun under a cloud with news the International Cricket Council was investigating three former New Zealand players for match-fixing, though the current players failed to allow that to distract them from pushing on to their first test victory since Brendon McCullum took over the captaincy last year.

Bravo (37) and Samuels (14) resumed at 67 for two and had barely added to their score when the right-handed Samuels was trapped in front by Trent Boult.

Samuels reviewed the decision and tracking technology showed the ball missing the off stump by centimetres to overturn the on-field decision by umpire Nigel Llong.

The visitors, however, were unable to capitalise with Bravo half-heartedly wafting at a full Southee delivery three balls later and McCullum pulled off a diving catch in the gully.

Samuels followed in Southee's next over when he prodded at a rising delivery that flew to Taylor at first slip before the pair combined again after the drinks break to dismiss Deonarine.

New Zealand's record score had been courtesy of Taylor's 217 not out and a string of productive partnerships to push the side past 600 for just the fourth time in their test history.

It was their highest total against West Indies, surpassing the 543 for three the 1972 team scored in Guyana, and the highest test score in Dunedin, eclipsing the 586 for seven New Zealand made against Sri Lanka in 1997.

