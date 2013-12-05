Trent Boult captured the vital wicket of Shivnarine Chanderpaul to expose the West Indies tail before New Zealand dismissed the tourists for 213 and enforced the follow-on after lunch on day three of the first test in Dunedin on Thursday.

West Indies were still trailing by 395 runs when their last first innings wicket fell after the hosts had posted a mammoth 609 for nine declared on the back of Ross Taylor's career-best 217 not out.

Brendon McCullum, who has drawn five and lost four of nine tests since he took on the New Zealand captaincy permanently late last year, had no hesitation in sending the West Indies batsmen straight back out.

The day's play had begun under a cloud with the news that the International Cricket Council was investigating three former New Zealand players for match-fixing, although the current crop of players failed to allow that to distract them.

Boult produced a fiery spell after lunch to capture wicketkeeper Denesh Ramdin for 12 and then Chanderpaul for 76 in his next over.

Captain Darren Sammy produced a rearguard 27 not out despite being severely hampered by a hamstring injury he sustained while bowling.

Chanderpaul was the key to the innings and he passed 11,000 career runs before lunch when he belted Neil Wagner to the boundary to reach 37.

The 39-year-old left-hander, however, offered no shot to a Boult delivery that straightened on him and was given out leg before by umpire Paul Reiffel.

Chanderpaul reviewed the decision but tracking technology showed the ball would have clipped the top of the stumps and he had to trudge off.

Leg spinner Ish Sodhi, who had been punished by Chanderpaul, then foxed Shane Shillingford with a wrong 'un and bowled the big West Indian spinner for nine.

Tino Best was then run out attempting a second run when Sammy was hobbling down the pitch before Sodhi hit Shannon Gabriel on the foot and was given the lbw decision.

The visitors had resumed the session on 159 for five after Tim Southee had removed Darren Bravo (40) and Marlon Samuels (14) in the space of three runs early in the day's play.

Southee also dismissed Narsingh Deonarine for 15 to leave the tourists floundering at 106 for five before Chanderpaul and Ramdin took the visitors to the break.

