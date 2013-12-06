New Zealand reached three for one wicket, chasing a victory target of 112, at lunch on the fifth and final day of the first test against West Indies after bowling the visitors out for 507 shortly before the break.

Peter Fulton was dismissed for three on the first ball of the final over before lunch, while Hamish Rutherford was on nought at University Oval in Dunedin.

Aaron Redmond will join Rutherford after the break following the dismissal of Fulton, who glanced a Shane Shillingford delivery to wicketkeeeper Denesh Ramdin.

Darren Bravo's stubborn resistance that saved West Indies from the prospect of an innings defeat ended earlier on Saturday.

Bravo was ably supported by his captain Darren Sammy, who scored his fifth test half century to thwart the New Zealanders even further with 80 before he was last man out.

Shannon Gabriel was not out on zero when the visitors were eventually dismissed about 20 minutes before lunch, setting New Zealand a victory target of 112 in 65 overs.

Bravo, whose previous highest test score was 195 against Bangladesh in 2011, scored his first test double century in West Indies second innings after they had been asked to follow on by New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum.

The left-hander added just eight runs to his overnight score before he was bowled by Trent Boult for 218 by a low delivery that skidded through and ended his 416-ball second innings stay.

Shillingford also provided some support to Sammy before he was well caught low down at first slip by Ross Taylor off left arm pace bowler Neil Wagner for 15 runs.

Tino Best followed in similar fashion for three before Sammy blasted the first delivery from the third new ball into the outfield and was caught by Ish Sodhi.

New Zealand have not won a test in more than a year, having drawn five and lost four of their matches since McCullum took over the captaincy in late 2012.

