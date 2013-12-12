WELLINGTON New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson captured two wickets and took the catch to dismiss Shivnarine Chanderpaul to leave West Indies lurched on 158 for four at the close of a rain-affected second day of the second test on Thursday.

Marlon Samuels was 50 not out, while Narsingh Deonarine was on 11, chasing New Zealand's first innings total of 441 all out at stumps after rain delayed the start of play by 75 minutes and then washed out the entire middle session.

Tim Southee had trapped Kieran Powell in front for 21 before Anderson captured the wickets of Kirk Edwards for 55 and Darren Bravo, who scored a double-century in the first test, for four.

Anderson then took a diving catch at point to dismiss the dangerous Chanderpaul off Trent Boult for six to put the visitors on the back foot heading into day three.

"It was good to get past 400 and to take four poles tonight was good too," New Zealand wicketkeeper BJ Watling told Radio Sport. "The boys will be pretty happy and come back fresh tomorrow.

"There's still some nice pace and bounce in the wicket.

"We have got six wickets to take and that is the most important thing."

WAGGING TAIL

New Zealand had begun the day on 307 for six before Watling scored his sixth test half-century and combined in three partnerships that helped the tail push the hosts past 400.

The highlight was a final wicket partnership of 58 runs between Watling and Boult, who scored 38 not out, a record for New Zealand against West Indies.

"The runs seemed to flow quite nicely," Watling added.

"It was good to have a couple of partnerships ... and put them under pressure.

"We always set a first innings target of 400 and have definitely got the tail to do it, Trent, Tim, Ish (Sodhi) and Neil (Wagner) can all bat and have good eyes."

Watling was last man out when he was bowled by Shannon Gabriel for 65 before the rain forced the players from the field right on the lunch break.

Tino Best had the flattering figures of four for 110 after he captured two wickets on successive balls late in New Zealand's innings, though failed to achieve a hat-trick.

The fast bowler continued to struggle with his length, bowling too short and also dropped two relatively easy catches in the outfield. West Indies dropped five catches in total.

"Tino will always be his normal self," assistant coach Stuart Williams told reporters of Best's mood after a forgetful performance in the field.

"He has a positive attitude and will forget about it very quickly.

"He gives you energy on and off the field. Having a bad spell won't deter him."

Williams, a renowned fielder with a safe pair of hands when he played for West Indies as an opening batsman in the 1990s, said there were still positives to take from their fielding, even if it wasn't up to international standard.

"It's always frustrating when you drop catches," he added.

"The difference between this game and last was at least we created more chances.

"Our fielding wasn't up to international standard but it's a work in progress and you'll have these days sometimes."

(Editing by Ian Ransom/Patrick Johnston)