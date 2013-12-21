New Zealand's Ross Taylor celebrates after he scored a century against Bangladesh during their third One-day International (ODI) cricket match in Narayanganj November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

New Zealand openers Peter Fulton and Hamish Rutherford safely negotiated their way to the close of play on the third day of the third test against West Indies on Saturday after their bowlers had set up a likely victory with a destructive display.

Trent Boult had blown the top off the West Indies order before Tim Southee polished off the tail to pick up his 100th test wicket as New Zealand dismissed the tourists for just 103 in their second innings shortly before the close.

New Zealand had conceded an 18-run first innings lead after they were bowled out for 349 earlier on Saturday, courtesy of Ross Taylor's third century in the series, before paceman Boult reduced the West Indies to 13 for three in a devastating spell.

Neil Wagner and Corey Anderson then chipped in with vital wickets through the middle order before Southee claimed three victims in his ninth over to finish off the West Indies innings and set his side a victory target of 122 runs.

New Zealand, who reached 6-0 in the two overs they faced in the evening session, lead the three-match series 1-0 after cruising to victory in Wellington last week.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by John O'Brien)