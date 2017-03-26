Australia rest Starc, drop O'Keefe for Bangladesh tour
MELBOURNE Australia have rested paceman Mitchell Starc and dropped left-arm spinner Steve O'Keefe for the upcoming two-test series in Bangladesh, Cricket Australia said on Friday.
Shoaib Malik made a composed unbeaten 38 to lead Pakistan to a six-wicket victory over West Indies in Barbados on Sunday in the first of four Twenty20 internationals.
West Indies, put in to bat, struggled throughout their innings as 18-year-old Pakistan leg-spinner Shadab Khan took three wickets for seven runs off his four overs to land the man of the match award on his international debut.
Only an unbeaten 34 from captain Carlos Brathwaite lifted the hosts to a very modest total of 111 for eight and although Pakistan slipped to 49-3, Shoaib struck a six and three fours to guide them to an easy win with 17 balls to spare.
The second match of the series is in Trinidad on Thursday.
(Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editig by Ian Chadband)
ZURICH A former Swiss bank employee has been convicted for document forgery and failure to report suspected money laundering, prosecutors said on Friday, the first sentence in a Swiss criminal investigation surrounding FIFA, world soccer's governing body.
LONDON England's limited-overs team have improved significantly since being dumped out of the World Cup in the group stage two years ago but they remain a work in progress, batting mainstay Joe Root has said.