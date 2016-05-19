West Indies' Kieron Pollard plays a shot during their Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match against New Zealand in Pallekele October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Big-hitting Kieron Pollard was recalled to the West Indies squad announced on Wednesday for next month's triangular one-day series against Australia and South Africa.

The squad also includes five members of the team that won last month's World Twenty20 in India, notably the heroes of the deciding match against England, Carlos Brathwaite and Marlon Samuels.

Pollard, who missed the World Twenty20 citing a knee injury, is a veteran of 91 one-day internationals (ODIs), with a batting average of 25.20 and a strike-rate of more than 93.

Fast bowler Shannon Gabriel, who has played in 16 test matches, and off-spinner Ashley Nurse have also been named, and are set to make their ODI debuts for West Indies.

Notably absent from the squad is veteran all-rounder Chris Gayle, who has played 269 ODIs with his last appearance in the format coming in March 2015.

The series starts in Guyana (June 3-7), moves to St Kitts (June 11-15), before concluding in Barbados (June 19-26).

West Indies squad: Jason Holder (captain), Sulieman Benn, Carlos Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Jonathan Carter, Johnson Charles, Andre Fletcher, Shannon Gabriel, Sunil Narine, Ashley Nurse, Kieron Pollard, Denesh Ramdin, Marlon Samuels, Jerome Taylor

