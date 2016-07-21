India recovered from the loss of an early wicket to advance to 72 for one at lunch on the opening day of the first test against West Indies in Antigua on Thursday.

After India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and batted, West Indies made a confidence-boosting start when fast bowler Shannon Gabriel dismissed Murali Vijay for seven in the seventh over.

Vijay could only fend at a sharply-rising delivery, sending an easy catch to second slip Kraigg Brathwaite who juggled the ball before safely clasping it.

But after a promising first spell by pacemen Gabriel and Jason Holder, India settled in and were rarely troubled in the second hour on a pitch that looked good for batting at the Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound.

With number three Cheteshwar Pujara holding anchor, Shikhar Dhawan opened his shoulders in the final few overs before lunch, moving to 46 while his partner was unbeaten on 14.

It is the first match of a four-test series.

India are playing only five specialist batsmen while West Indies have loaded up with batsmen and all-rounders.

(Reporting by Andrew Both; Editing by Tony Jimenez)