The final test between West Indies and India headed towards an inevitable draw after play was washed out again on the scheduled fourth day in Trinidad on Sunday.

For the third straight day, the umpires decided a soggy outfield was in an unsatisfactory condition at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain.

Only 22 overs were bowled on the first day, with West Indies 62 for two wickets when play was halted.

With only one day left and a draw inevitable, India will win the four-test series 2-0.

India assumed the world number one position on the International Cricket Council rankings from Australia on Wednesday, but needed to win in Trinidad to retain top spot.

Instead, Pakistan will become number one on Monday.

